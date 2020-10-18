1/1
June 17, 1938 - October 6, 2020
Fresno, California - A Visitation will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. followed by Rosary. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at O.L.P.H on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
She was preceded in death by Daniel Jimenez.
She is survived by her children; Tina and Mike Teare, Danny and Laurie Jimenez, Loretta and Brian Nunn, Marty and Jennifer Jimenez, Racquel and Adolph Martinez, Jason and Desiree Jimenez; grandchildren, Michelle, Maclane, Joseph, Vincent, Frankie, Lindsey, Cameron, Noah, Sierra, Adlee; and four great grandchildren


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Clovis Funeral Chapel - Clovis
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
O.L.P.H
Funeral services provided by
Clovis Funeral Chapel - Clovis
1302 Clovis Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
(559) 298-7536
