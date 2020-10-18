Stella Jimenez

June 17, 1938 - October 6, 2020

Fresno, California - A Visitation will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. followed by Rosary. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at O.L.P.H on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

She was preceded in death by Daniel Jimenez.

She is survived by her children; Tina and Mike Teare, Danny and Laurie Jimenez, Loretta and Brian Nunn, Marty and Jennifer Jimenez, Racquel and Adolph Martinez, Jason and Desiree Jimenez; grandchildren, Michelle, Maclane, Joseph, Vincent, Frankie, Lindsey, Cameron, Noah, Sierra, Adlee; and four great grandchildren





