Stella Z. Lopez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away at the age of 90, the morning of July 21, 2020. Stella was a true and proud Reedleyite. She loved her community and was proud to profess her loyalty to the town where she was born and raised. She was a girl scout where she learned embroidery and crochet which followed her throughout her entire life. She loved gathering with girls her age. She attended Reedley schools as a young girl but had to drop out of Grant Junior High to care for her younger siblings. While in school, she loved sports and was a natural athlete. She played volleyball, basketball, baseball, and her true love was tennis. Her love of sports never ceased and she loved watching Fresno State basketball, and professional basketball and football on tv. She met and married Raul B. Lopez at the El Ranchito Restaurant in Reedley, currently known as El Monte Restaurant. After a whirlwind courtship, they wed, moved to Parlier, and purchased a home to begin raising their family. Later, they purchased a 20-acre farm between Reedley and Parlier on Floral Avenue, where their family continued to grow and raise their 4 daughters on their farm. Stella loved being a farmer's wife, helping and working along Raul's side. She loved harvest time; packing the fruit grown from their farm and harvesting the Thompson grapes for wine or raisins. Stella was never idle. She was always on the move and loved to keep busy. She always made sure she was working somewhere if she wasn't working on the farm. Stella worked at Bailey's in Sanger, CA, and was known as one of the quickest zipper sewers on their denim jeans. She was a top-notch employee and always exceeded her zipper quotas. She packed fruit at United and Kashicki Packing in Parlier and Ito Packing in Reedley. She also had fond memories of working at Riverview elementary school as a cook's assistant where all 4 of her daughters attended. After the death of her husband Raul in 1986, Stella left her country farm and home and moved into Reedley just one block from where she grew up; carving a new life for herself as a widow at the age of 54. Still not wanting to be stagnant, she enrolled at Reedley Adult School and obtained her GED. Shortly after, she was hired by Cecil Trinidad with Kings Canyon Unified working as a teacher's assistant at Washington Elementary School. She loved being an instructional aide, loved the children, and was well-liked and respected by the teachers and principal. During the summer, Stella worked at Nash de Camp until the age of 74 when Nash de Camp Closed. She retired from working outside of her home at that time. Stella was a firm mother, a proud farmer's wife, hardworking, honest, and had a keen sense of right and wrong. Up until her death, she hosted every holiday with her family in her home cooking everything from scratch. She loved gardening, seeing family, driving around Reedley to view the progress of new developments around her neighborhood. She took great pride in living independently at 90 years old. She was accomplished at Tai Chi, practicing for over 19 years. She participated in many activities at the Reedley Senior Community Center including senior aerobics which she loved. Her family would like to thank and credit the Reedley Senior Community Services for offering programs that help seniors remain healthy and independent. It surely helped our mother. Thank you to Tim Titus, Shirley Festejo, Christina Ontiveros, and Jody Botello and the other staff at the community center that crossed paths with our mother that brought her much joy. Un agradecimiento especial a Alma Torres por ser una verdadera y amorosa amiga de nuestra madre durante muchos años. Her family would also like to thank the staff who were kind, patient, caring, and compassionate with her at the skilled nursing & COVID units where she spent her final weeks. You know who you are. Stella was preceded in death by her husband Raul B. Lopez, daughters Olga Lopez Salazar and Alice Lopez Gonzalez, parents Frances and Domingo Zavala, in-laws Rosa and Pascual Lopez, sister Mary Lopez, brothers Row, Vincent Sr., Jay, and Richard Zavala, and son-in-law Raymond K. Carrillo. Stella is survived by her daughters Rosie Lopez Carrillo and Caroline Lopez Haro, son-in-laws Diego Haro and Victor E. Salazar, sisters Olga Caldera and Lydia Rios, brother Domingo Zavala, 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Due to COVID, funeral services will be closed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store