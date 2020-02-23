Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Albert Kalemkarian. View Sign Service Information YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME 1002 T ST Fresno , CA 93721-1418 (559)-237-4147 Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Albert Kalemkarian was born on June 18, 1931, in Medford, New Jersey to Charles Garabed Kalemkarian and Nuver Grace Shanlian Kalemkarian. He passed away in Fresno, California on February 13, 2020, at the age of eighty-eight years old. His two siblings, George and Gracie, predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, Peggy, of 59 years, his two children and their spouses, Debbie Folmer (Lance) and David Kalemkarian (Shawn), and his four grandchildren and their spouses, Brittany Verkerk (Eric), Cameron Kalemkarian (Kelsey), Courtney Chacon (Enrique), and Troy Folmer. He also is survived by several nieces and nephews. Stephen's immigrant parents were well educated, faithful, and ambitious. His father Charles was a full gospel minister and preached across a regional church circuit in the New Jersey and New York area in the early 1920s. Charles and many of the family had escaped or survived the Armenian genocide in Turkey from 1914 until the end of WWI and worked hard to find their way to America through the 1920s. In 1936, the family packed up and drove cross country in a 1929 Model A Ford, to Pasadena, California, to join Charles's brother and other family. When a call to ministry came from Fresno for Charles in 1937, the family moved north. Stephen attended elementary and high schools in the Fresno metropolitan area and graduated from high school in 1949. He attended Fresno State University from 1949-1954, majoring in political science, and graduated in January 1954, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Stephen subsequently returned to Fresno State University and completed the necessary graduate work to obtain a General Secondary Credential, which he received in 1958. He started teaching in the Fresno Unified School District in September 1959, and taught there for a four-year period, through June 1963. During this time, Stephen met the love of his life, Peggy, who had recently come to the United States as a nurse from her native Beirut, Lebanon, where she grew up and was educated at the American University of Beirut. After a whirlwind courtship lasting all of three months, the two were married on June 18, 1960 (on Steve's birthday), and had two children in short order--Debbie in 1961 and David in 1962. Not long thereafter, Stephen decided to resign his teaching position in order to attend law school. Stephen received his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of California School of Law, at Berkeley, having attended there from 1963 to 1966. He then returned to Fresno, California, and practiced law in Fresno until his retirement in 2007, specializing in family law since 1974. He practiced law as a sole practitioner from 1968 to 1972, at which time he joined the firm of Mardikian, Kelso & Kalemkarian. In 1974, his former partner, Robert Z. Mardikian, was appointed to the Fresno Municipal Court and Stephen continued in the law firm of Kelso & Kalemkarian, from 1974 to 1981. He then practiced primarily as a sole practitioner, as an employee of his professional corporation, from 1981 until 2007, when he retired. There was an eight-year period, however, when his son, David Kalemkarian, worked with him as an associate attorney until David's appointment as a Court Commissioner in 1998. Stephen's legal specialty was in the area of Family Law, and over time he became one of the three "go to" family law attorneys in Fresno, the others being Judy Soley and Bill Richert. Stephen served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Fresno County Bar Association for a three-year term; he was the chairman of the Family Law Section of the Fresno County Bar Association for two one-year terms; and he routinely served as Judge Pro Tem for the Fresno County Family Court Department on an as-needed basis. The highlight of his career, perhaps, was the three successive three-year terms he served on the Executive Committee of the Family Law Section of the State Bar of California, from 1980 until 1988. Stephen also was a member of numerous continuing education panels on family law sponsored by the Continuing Education of the Bar, the Rutter Group, and the State Bar of California. By any measure, he had a storied legal career. Near the end of his life, numerous medical professionals expressed the opinion that he had lived a long, full life, and that he should just give up to end his suffering. But he wasn't having it. As he said, and this is using less colorful language than Stephen used, "an awful life is better than no life". Another favorite saying of his was, "I'm driving the car". He was a fighter until the end, and relished every moment he had on this earth. He definitely went out on his own terms, a job well done. 