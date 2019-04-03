Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Stephen Anthony Lankford, O.D., age 69, passed away in Santa Rosa on March 28, 2019. He as born in Lindsay, California in 1949, a son of William and Freida Lankford. He is survived by his wife, Lynn; son, David (Gretchen) Lankford; 2 grandsons, Steven and Mathew Grogan; a brother, Bruce (Lynn) Lankford; nephews, Travis and Trent (Heather) Fiori, Tammy (Tony) McKinney; a niece, Shayla (Eric) Baker; aunts, Sharon Ellis, Betty Schortman and Barbara Marr; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his uncle, James Lankford. Steve received his doctorate degree from the Southern California College of Optometry. He provided vision therapy services in private practice in Fresno for forty years and was part of the vision care specialists for premature babies at Valley Children's Hospital. Steve's passions in life included baseball, especially coaching his son, David, wine appreciation (he was a level one sommelier), BMW cars (he once raced at Laguna Seca) and all things Star Trek and Star Wars. May The Force be with you! A rosary service will be held at 10:30 am, immediately followed by a Mass at 11 am on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1244 St. Francis Rd., Santa Rosa, followed by a committal at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2930 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. There will be a memorial Mass at St. Paul Newman Center, 1572 East Barstow, Fresno, on April 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, you may send a contribution to . Steve's favorite charities were Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa and Forgotten Felines. Funeral Home Daniels Chapel of the Roses

1225 Sonoma Avenue

Santa Rosa , CA 95402

