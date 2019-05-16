Stephen F. Highley was born on August 25, 1958 in El Paso, Texas and passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2019 in Fresno, California. Steve began his career in El Centro, CA working as a County Inspector for the Imperial County Agricultural Commissioner. He found his niche in agriculture and dedicated his working life to the fresh produce business in California, specializing in marketing and sales of U.S. and Mexican produce in the U.S., Canada and internationally. While employed for Crown Jewels Produce in Fresno, Steve served as the company representative at the Canadian Produce Marketing Assn. meeting in 2011, the Midwest Produce Convention in 2012, and the Fresno Food Show in 2014. Steve was a devout member of CrossCity Christian Church in Fresno, where the church family lovingly supported him in many ways. He was passionate about sports and found joy in sharing his "love of the game" with his family and friends. He was a devoted and loving father, son, brother, and faithful companion and friend to those closest to him. Steve is preceded in death by his father, Vern F. Highley. Survivors include his loving son, Hayden S. Highley, mother Carrie Lynn Anderson, brother Sydney H. Highley, devoted long-time companion Janie Steele, Olga Highley, stepmother, Pat Highley, stepbrother, Dan Rakes, and uncle, Sidney G. Highley. Funeral services will be held at CrossCity Christian Church, 2777 E. Nees Ave., on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11:00 am, immediately followed by graveside services at Floral Memorial Cemetery, 2430 Floral Ave. in Selma.
Published in the Fresno Bee from May 16 to May 17, 2019