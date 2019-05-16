Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Highley. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM CrossCity Christian Church 2777 E. Nees Ave. View Map Graveside service Following Services Floral Memorial Cemetery 2430 Floral Ave. Selma , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen F. Highley was born on August 25, 1958 in El Paso, Texas and passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2019 in Fresno, California. Steve began his career in El Centro, CA working as a County Inspector for the Imperial County Agricultural Commissioner. He found his niche in agriculture and dedicated his working life to the fresh produce business in California, specializing in marketing and sales of U.S. and Mexican produce in the U.S., Canada and internationally. While employed for Crown Jewels Produce in Fresno, Steve served as the company representative at the Canadian Produce Marketing Assn. meeting in 2011, the Midwest Produce Convention in 2012, and the Fresno Food Show in 2014. Steve was a devout member of CrossCity Christian Church in Fresno, where the church family lovingly supported him in many ways. He was passionate about sports and found joy in sharing his "love of the game" with his family and friends. He was a devoted and loving father, son, brother, and faithful companion and friend to those closest to him. Steve is preceded in death by his father, Vern F. Highley. Survivors include his loving son, Hayden S. Highley, mother Carrie Lynn Anderson, brother Sydney H. Highley, devoted long-time companion Janie Steele, Olga Highley, stepmother, Pat Highley, stepbrother, Dan Rakes, and uncle, Sidney G. Highley. Funeral services will be held at CrossCity Christian Church, 2777 E. Nees Ave., on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11:00 am, immediately followed by graveside services at Floral Memorial Cemetery, 2430 Floral Ave. in Selma. Stephen F. Highley was born on August 25, 1958 in El Paso, Texas and passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2019 in Fresno, California. Steve began his career in El Centro, CA working as a County Inspector for the Imperial County Agricultural Commissioner. He found his niche in agriculture and dedicated his working life to the fresh produce business in California, specializing in marketing and sales of U.S. and Mexican produce in the U.S., Canada and internationally. While employed for Crown Jewels Produce in Fresno, Steve served as the company representative at the Canadian Produce Marketing Assn. meeting in 2011, the Midwest Produce Convention in 2012, and the Fresno Food Show in 2014. Steve was a devout member of CrossCity Christian Church in Fresno, where the church family lovingly supported him in many ways. He was passionate about sports and found joy in sharing his "love of the game" with his family and friends. He was a devoted and loving father, son, brother, and faithful companion and friend to those closest to him. Steve is preceded in death by his father, Vern F. Highley. Survivors include his loving son, Hayden S. Highley, mother Carrie Lynn Anderson, brother Sydney H. Highley, devoted long-time companion Janie Steele, Olga Highley, stepmother, Pat Highley, stepbrother, Dan Rakes, and uncle, Sidney G. Highley. Funeral services will be held at CrossCity Christian Church, 2777 E. Nees Ave., on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11:00 am, immediately followed by graveside services at Floral Memorial Cemetery, 2430 Floral Ave. in Selma. Published in the Fresno Bee from May 16 to May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close