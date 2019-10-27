Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Rodemeyer. View Sign Service Information St Paul Newman Ctr 1572 E Barstow Ave Fresno, CA 93710 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Paul Catholic Newman Center 1572 E. Barstow Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Honor, Dedication, and a Sense of Humor Those who knew Steve were uplifted by his honorable character, touched by his dedication to family, friends, and students, and warmed by his sense of humor. Steve was born and raised in Freeport, Illinois, and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry at the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN. He held summer jobs at Burgess Battery Co, Freeport, and GE Research Center, Schenectady, NY. He then earned his PhD in Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley. While in Berkeley, he met his soulmate, Risa, and after a seven month courtship, they were married in November 1965. They moved to South Bend, Indiana, where Steve did further research at Notre Dame University. After their first daughter was born, the family moved to Fresno, where Steve had been hired at CSU Fresno. Their second daughter was born in Fresno while Steve pursued his career as a professor in chemistry. He was well known as an excellent teacher and mentor, and was selected for the first Excellence in Teaching award in 1994. He also received the first President's Award of Excellence in 2001-02. He was the chief premedical advisor for 10 years, the faculty advisor for the HCOP Program, part of a team that initiated the "Introduction to the University" course, and a participant in the Faculty Mentor Program. He was Chair of the Chemistry Department for 6 years and Acting Dean of Natural Sciences for a year. He selected and welcomed students into the inaugural Smittcamp Family Honors College and served as its Director for 10 years. In his spare time, Steve joined his wife in teaching Lamaze childbirth classes. He also spent 3 sabbaticals and several summers with his family in Tübingen, Germany, where he did research at the Chemical Institute. After 42 years at the university, Steve began an active retirement. Steve and Risa loved to travel and explore different cultures and cuisines . During their marriage, they visited all seven continents, 22 countries and 21 states together. They hiked in the Grand Canyon, walked on the Great Wall of China, toured Egyptian pyramids, and visited penguins in Antarctica--to name just a few of their adventures. When Risa was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, their travels were curtailed, but Steve's care for her over the following years was inspirational to many. Steve was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Risa Rodemeyer, his parents, Florian and Ethel Rodemeyer, his brother-in-law, Edward Hughes, and his mother-in-law, Maria Anna Seelecke. He is survived by his daughters, Lanei and Adine, his daughter-in-law, Kathryn, and his grandchildren, Gwen, Andrew, Maggie, Ivy, and Kilian. He is also survived by his sisters, Peg Hughes and Jane Bicksler, his brother-in-law, Jim Bicksler, and his nieces and nephew, Eliz, Meg, Robyn, Chris, Abby, and Beth, and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Stephen and Risa Rodemeyer Organic Scholarship" fund or the "Risa Rodemeyer Global Culture Scholarship" at: http://www.fresnostate.edu/alumni/scholarship/give.html Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow, Fresno, on January 11, 2020, at 11am, with reception to follow. Published in the Fresno Bee from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

