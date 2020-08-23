Stephen Schurr

Steve passed away suddenly on June 26, 2020. He was a proud Marine who voluntarily served his country during the Vietnam War. Semper Fi, Steve. He returned home and married his childhood sweetheart, Sandi. Her dad, Arthur Roy, taught Steve the craft of building, ultimately leading Steve to work for Fresno County as a Building Inspector. A conservationist, he found beauty in nature and greatly enjoyed fishing on remote mountain lakes. Missing him deeply is his wife of 50 years, Sandi, daughter Chelsea, son-in-law Greg, and grandchildren Zachary and wife Maribel, Charlie, Brady, and Noah. He's gone fishin' and is greatly missed.

