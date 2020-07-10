Steve was born in Fresno, CA on September 22, 1948 to Warren and Billie DeLap. He graduated from Hoover High School in 1966. Steve attended Fresno City College and spent his carreer working for Fresno Ag Hardware. He is preceded in death by his father, Warren DeLap. He is survived by his mother, Billie DeLap, sister Debbie Allen and her husband Dave of Redding and sister Kevyn Johnston and her husband Jim of Fresno. He is also survived by Niece Jennifer Addis, Nephew Jim Johnston IV, Nephew Zachary Allen, and 7 Great-nieces and nephews. Due to CoVid 19 there will be a service for immediathe family only. Please visit the website of Tinkler Funeral Chapel to leave any messages for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store