Steven Jacob Ohanesian passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 67. Steve was born in Fresno, CA to Ara Ohanesian and Margaret Pohan Ohanesian. He graduated from Sanger High School. He managed his family's raisin vineyards in Sanger while attending Cal State University, Fresno, and had three children. Steve later founded Pacific Design Studio for residential and commercial landscaping and architectural design. Steve was an adventurous spirit, creative, and had an eye for beauty in the world. He enjoyed gardening, architecture, classic cars, world music, and traveling. Steve had a vast love and compassion for people. He loved his family, friends, neighbors, and community, and often provided food, shelter, work, and friendship to those without. His true pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. Steve is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Angeline and Nick DeHart; two sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Lizett Ohanesian, and Mark and Stella Ohanesian; three grandchildren; sisters, Rene Thompson and Andrea Ohanesian; niece, Nicole Dersimonian; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Service pending for Saturday, March 28 at 11:00am. Please check status at Farewell Funeral (farewell.com). In lieu of flowers, please donate to Fresno Rescue Mission (fresnorm.org) in his honor. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 22, 2020

