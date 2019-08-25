Steven was born in Fresno, CA, September 13, 1947, and passed to his Heavenly peace August 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents George E. and Margaret Viva LeBel. He is survived by his son Colin and wife Erin, daughter Courtney, and husband Harry Lee, sister Sherri Greene and husband Jack, and 6 grandchildrens. After graduating from Roosevelt High Steven continued to Fresno City College. He served in the Army which included a tour in Viet Nam. After returning home he began Golden Sierra Electronics specializing in broadcast engineering. Special acknowledgement to the California Veterans Home Fresno and VA Central California Healthcare Facility for the excellent care provided to Steven for his healthcare needs. With great appreciation and a sincere "thank you" to the Memory Care unit staff and Kapria, activities coordinator, at the Veterans Home for their exceptional efforts and care! At Steven's request there will be no service.