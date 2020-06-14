Steven Lucien Meunier was born May 11, 1948, in Los Angeles, CA to Phyllis and Louis J. Meunier. Sadly, Steve was struck and killed by a motorcycle while riding his bicycle near his home on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Throughout his life, Steve was known for his many sports activities. At 13-months old, he was featured in Ripley's Believe it or Not for his roller skating abilities at such a young age. He was also mentioned in a 1949 issue of Life magazine for this same talent. As Steve got older he began to compete in speed roller skating and won a 1 st place for his age division in 1963. As a teenager, he surfed all the popular surf locations from Ventura down to La Jolla Beach. In 1968 Steve moved to Fresno to attend college. Living close to the local mountains and lakes sparked his interest in winter and summer sports. He became active with the China Peak Ski Patrol, and later the Sierra Summit Patrol. Steve became an avid water skier and competed state-wide in speed water skiing events in which he went on to the Nationals three times. After competing for years in the Police Olympics he moved on to participating in the sport of triathlon. Bicycle riding, swimming, and hiking became passions of his. Steve joined the Fresno County Sheriff's Department in the mid-1970s where he became a K-9 handler working the mountain areas he loved and lived in. He was an active member of the Sheriff's Search and Rescue unit and was involved in many rescues throughout his career. Steve is remembered by those who knew him as outgoing, friendly, and honorable; a man who possessed great integrity throughout his life. The things Steve most enjoyed were his family, friends, hiking, swimming and riding his bicycle. He took his young grandsons on many walks and hikes to spark their interest in the things he enjoyed. Steve was a long-time volunteer for the Sierra Foothill Conservancy. The Conservancy's McKenzie Preserve is within view of his home and was one of his favorite hiking areas for exercise with his dog Bailey. A donation site has been established in his name on their website: https://sierrafoothill.org/gifts-in-honor-of-steve-meunier/ Steve is survived by his daughter Brandis Meunier, his grandsons Gage and Grayson, and his wife Loren Chestnutt. A celebration of life will be held later this summer or early autumn when more friends and family are able to gather together in Steve's honor. Donations in Steve's name can be made to the following additional organizations that were a big part of his life: Sheriff's Foundation for Public Safety Attn: Fresno County Sheriff's Department K-9 Program PO Box 1512 Fresno, CA 93716. 559-600-8524 www.foundation4publicsafety.org/ donate/21-k-9-program.html

