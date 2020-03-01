STEVEN McINTYRE

Steven McIntyre, aged 74, passed away on February 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving children after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

A Fresno native, Steve graduated from Roosevelt High School before enlisting in the Army National Guard. Pursuing his passion for all things mechanical, he became a Senior Field Engineer where he spent over 40 years working for Bell & Howell and Eastman Kodak Companies.

Steve is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marilyn, and was the proud father of two children, Steve Jr, and Stacy (Thomas).

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel, 202 N. Teilman Ave, Fresno, CA 93706.

Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 1, 2020
