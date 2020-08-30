Steve Osborn Sr., 76, of Clovis, Ca was born in Fresno, Ca. He is survived by wife Gayle Bland Osborn of Clovis, and three sons, Steven Jr. of Lemoore, Troy of Susanville, and Daniel of Clovis. Grandchildren; Scott, Samantha, Hunter, Cheyenne of Clovis and Dakota Osborn of Susanville, Courtney and Bryan of Fresno, Niya and TJ of Lemoore. Great granchildren; Scotty Jr., Scarlett, Robin Osborn of Clovis, Amelia Osborn and Paul Robrecht of Redding. He was a beloved endearing man who enjoyed fishing, camping and being with his friends and family.

