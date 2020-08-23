Steven Scott

On August 5th, our beloved Steven Conner left this world to be with his grandma Rose and grandpa John Viztak, mother Joyce and father Jack Conner, sister Shelly, and his beloved Miss Kitty. Steven passed peacefully with his dear Richard Kauffman and niece Cameron Grisham at his side. With the novel coronavirus pandemic and safety of Steven's loved ones in mind, a celebration of life will occur at a later date. Steven is survived by his loving partner Richard Kauffman, his brothers; Michael, Greg, John and Jeff Conner; & many nieces, nephews. To the countless colleagues and friends whom he thought of fondly, please continue to share your memories of Steven as every memory keeps him with us. From the depth of our hearts, we thank you for your compassion and understanding in this devastating time. In lieu of flowers please make contributions in Stevens name to The American Diabetes Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store