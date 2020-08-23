1/1
Steven Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 5th, our beloved Steven Conner left this world to be with his grandma Rose and grandpa John Viztak, mother Joyce and father Jack Conner, sister Shelly, and his beloved Miss Kitty. Steven passed peacefully with his dear Richard Kauffman and niece Cameron Grisham at his side. With the novel coronavirus pandemic and safety of Steven's loved ones in mind, a celebration of life will occur at a later date. Steven is survived by his loving partner Richard Kauffman, his brothers; Michael, Greg, John and Jeff Conner; & many nieces, nephews. To the countless colleagues and friends whom he thought of fondly, please continue to share your memories of Steven as every memory keeps him with us. From the depth of our hearts, we thank you for your compassion and understanding in this devastating time. In lieu of flowers please make contributions in Stevens name to The American Diabetes Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved