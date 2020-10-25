1/1
Steven Stearns
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Stearns
March 26, 1959 - October 12, 2020
Fresno , California - Steven Stearns, 61, passed away peacefully October 12th, 2020. Born in Fresno California, Steve loved Jesus, mountain drives and progressive rock music. He was a member of Crosscity Church and was a generous and kind soul. Steve loved American history, politics and was a connoisseur of the finest bourbon. Steve was a graduate of Hoover High School and Fresno State. Steve worked for the Fresno Bee 40 years & IRS. Survived and loved by his wife, Lynette Giese-Stearns of Fresno, sister Susan Stearns of Spokane Washington, family and friends. Proceeding in death parents Garth and Carlene Stearns. Graveside services will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens October 30th, 2020 at 2pm.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fresno Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fresno Memorial Gardens
175 South Cornelia Ave
Fresno, CA 93706
5592687823
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved