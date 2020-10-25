Steven Stearns

March 26, 1959 - October 12, 2020

Fresno , California - Steven Stearns, 61, passed away peacefully October 12th, 2020. Born in Fresno California, Steve loved Jesus, mountain drives and progressive rock music. He was a member of Crosscity Church and was a generous and kind soul. Steve loved American history, politics and was a connoisseur of the finest bourbon. Steve was a graduate of Hoover High School and Fresno State. Steve worked for the Fresno Bee 40 years & IRS. Survived and loved by his wife, Lynette Giese-Stearns of Fresno, sister Susan Stearns of Spokane Washington, family and friends. Proceeding in death parents Garth and Carlene Stearns. Graveside services will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens October 30th, 2020 at 2pm.





