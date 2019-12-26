Steven was a gifted athlete and student, but his true love was playingBaseball,at which he excelled and garnered several honors, includingNSL League MVP and MVP of the Fowler Easter Classic Tournament while attending Kerman High in 1996. For his accomplishments he will be inducted into the Kerman High Wall of Fame in 2020. He was alsonamed League MVP of the Fresno Men'sLeague in 1999 and wascurrently attending Reedley College and a member of the Tiger Baseball team prior to his death. He is deeply missed by his entirefamily and will be in theirthoughts and hearts forever. Everlasting Love, Mom, Dad, and Vincent
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 26, 2019