Service Information Jay Chapel Funeral Directors 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA 93637 (559)-674-8814 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM San Joaquin Country Club 3484 W. Bluff Ave. Fresno , CA

Stewart Denning Randall, Jr. was born on New Year's Day in 1954 to Carolin and Denny Randall. He passed away on July 25, 2019 at the age of 65. Stewart graduated from Bullard High School (1972) and University of California, Berkeley (1976). While at Cal, he made lifelong friends as a member of the Beta Theta Phi fraternity. After graduating, Stewart went to work for Bank of America, initially in the Bay Area and later in Southern California. In 1979, he returned to Fresno to begin his career in commercial real estate at Charles Tingey Associates (now Colliers International). Stewart became a Principal in 1989 and served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. He was a past Chairman/CEO, Colliers Manager and 5-time Salesperson of the Year. As a member of the Society of Industrial & Office Realtors (SIOR), he was part of the National Board, Chapter Board and was NorCal Chapter President (2005). Stewart gave back to the community serving as President (2009) and member of the Board of Trustees for the Fresno Metropolitan Museum of Art & Science and President (1998) and member of the Board of Directors for the Ronald McDonald House. Stewart had a quick wit and boyish charm. He was fun, thoughtful and an unabashedly proud father to Grace and Stewart III. He never wavered in his loyalty to family, friends and his teams, the SF Giants and the Cal Bears. Stewart had a taste for the finer things and an appreciation for life's simple pleasures. He liked nothing more than having a cocktail out on the cliff in Santa Cruz after a good beach day. Stewart was preceded in death by his parents Carolin Hansen Randall and Stewart "Denny" Randall. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Monica; children Grace Mary Randall and Stewart Denning Randall III; sisters Paula Randall Stark of Monterey and Nancy Randall Boone and husband Andy Boone of Laguna Beach; mother and father-in-law Jeanne and Mike Gordon; brother and sister-in-law Eric and Danielle Gordon; aunt Paula Hansen Andrews. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank Arie Abbott, Brandie Ford and Layne Scharton for their compassion and care. Remembrances may be made to Optimal Hospice Care, 6780 N. West Ave., Ste. 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Please join us for a celebration of Stewart's life on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 4:00 pm at San Joaquin Country Club, 3484 W. Bluff Ave, Fresno, CA 93711. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814 Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

