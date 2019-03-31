Susan Brisendine (Walden) was born on March 17, 1950 and died on February 28, 2019 after a long battle with Stage IV breast cancer. She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Elvis & Flossie Walden, Carl & Pat Steinhauer, Anna Miller, and grand-daughter, Jayden Brisendine. She is survived by her parents, Neil & Verna Walden of Fresno, a brother, David Walden of Tucson, AZ, sister and brother-in-law, Carol Eaton-Rowe & Randy Rowe of Fairfield, CA, an aunt, Laura James, two sons and daughter-in-laws from MT: Blaine & Robin Brisendine, Carl & Bonai Brisendine. Susan was blessed with grandchildren Erika, Erin, Caleb, Julia, Tatum, & Nathanial, two nephews, Daniel & Eric Walden, a niece, Laura (Guy) Brautigam, and three great nieces: Mackenzie & Aspen Brautigam and Orianna Walden. A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hinds Hospice. Read Yost & Webb website for more details.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Chr
5140 N Fruit Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 31, 2019