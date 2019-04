Passed away age 89 on April 13, in Hayward, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco & Lucy Bustamante, sisters Celia Ruiz and Rachel Lopez, brother Frank Bustamante and husbands Yosh Inahara & Jack Sarente.

She is survived by her children Rebecca, Lucille, Clarice Sarente, & son Gary Inahara. Sisters Mary Rincon, Esther Bustamante & Vivian Navarro.