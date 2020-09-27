Our world has lost a talented, vibrant, friendly and charming lady with a warm smile for everyone she met. Sue was a loving wife, mother and grandmother throughout her life. Sue passed away on September 4 th in the presence of her husband and their two daughters at her home in The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens after a 10-month battle with cancer. Sue was born to parents John & Betty Koller on November 17, 1942 in Santa Monica, CA. She was raised in Bakersfield, where she attended high school and junior college before transferring to the nursing program at Fresno State. Sue met her husband, Bob Dowell, at Fresno State and they married on September 7, 1963. Bob & Sue had two lovely & talented daughters, Jacque & Stacy who both completed their education at Fresno State as well. Sue & Bob moved several times before returning to be near family and friends as they raised their daughters in Fresno. Sue worked as a School Nurse for 24 years at FUSD and after retiring, she led a student Screening Team for about 30 days per year. She dearly loved the Team nurses and the wonderful opportunity to "ease" into retirement. Sue was an active member at Sierra Sport & Racquet Club, playing tennis with family & friends. Later she became an avid ballroom dancer, competing with Bob throughout the state. Sue was State Queen for National Smooth Dancers & truly enjoyed the love & fellowship of all of her friends. Bob would like to thank their family members, many friends from TSJG, neighbors from Monte Verdi Estates, ballroom dancers, especially the Screening Team nurses (The Sisterhood) for their unending efforts to bolster Sue's spirits with cards, books, flowers, time fillers, balloons and visits. Sue never lost her warm smile, sense of humor, easy laughter or desire to be with people she loved. Sue is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Matt Poole. She is survived by her husband Bob & daughters Jacque Evans & Stacy McIntosh, their Husbands Kip and Brad & four grand children. She is also survived by her brother, Kevin Koller and sister, Shannon Poe. A Celebration of Life will be held after COVID restrictions are relaxed so family & friends can enjoy their remembrances of our Sue.

