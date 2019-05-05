Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan L. "Susie" Haynes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan L. "Susie" Haynes, 70, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO. Susie was born August 7, 1948 in Lakewood, OH to Ralph and Audra (Gall) Bartholomew. Her family eventually settled in Southern California, where she graduated from Mark Keppel High School in 1966. Susie married the love of her life Larry Haynes in 1969, and kept the home fires burning while he served in Viet Nam. Susie followed Larry's jobs to Modesto and Fresno, where she raised two children who deeply appreciated her choice to be a stay-at-home mom. A hard working "people person" and cheerful volunteer, Susie's preand post-mom-duty jobs included working for a doctor, bookkeeping at Household Finance, staffing a SaveMart bakery/deli and -- as a 1970 newspaper clipping attests -- becoming the first female car salesperson in the San Gabriel Valley, at Bruce Crary Lincoln Mercury. She was a hospital "candy striper" in high school; read stories to toddlers at the library; made hundreds of crafts and cupcakes as an elementary school room mother; and supported her children in scouting, karate, theater and marching band. She loved kids, had a hug (and food!) for anyone who came to her door day or night, and surprised many with her artistic talents and medical interests. Susie will be remembered for her willingness to talk to everyone (and call them "sweetie," "hon" or "darlin'") and her ability to make the best of any situation, finding something to laugh or smile about every day. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, and son, Billy. Susie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Wolf Fengler of Colorado Springs, CO; her sisters, Melody Babbitt of Anaheim, CA and Lois Degeneffe of Camas Valley, OR; and treasured friends. At Susie's request, there will be no services, but we know she'd love it if you remembered her by doing something to help or bring joy to veterans or children. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

