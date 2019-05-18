Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stone Funeral Home 355 East 9th Street Upland , CA 91786 (909)-982-1369 Memorial service 2:00 PM Stone Funeral Home 355 East 9th Street Upland , CA 91786 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Riley McKinnon Age 57, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, passed away on May 3, 2019 after a courageous battle against Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Susan was born in Fresno, California on February 6, 1962. Susan graduated from Hoover High School in 1980. She attended Fresno City College then transferred to Loma Linda University and graduated in 1988 with a certification in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. She met her husband Duane shortly after graduating from Loma Linda and proceeded to get married on October 6, 1990. They settled in Rancho Cucamonga where they raised their daughter, Lauren. She worked at San Antonio Hospital located in Upland for 18 years and worked at Beaver Medical Group part time until her retirement in 2017. Susan loved to travel the world with her family and friends and enjoyed lounging by the beach with a lemon drop in hand. Her free spirit was cherished by all and her ability to light up a room was unmatched. Susan was known for her outstanding cooking and party-hosting abilities. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She will be missed terribly. Susan is survived by her husband Duane, daughter Lauren, Father Gene Riley, brother David, sister Kathy Barber, niece and nephew Stephanie and Mathew and half-brother Larry. A memorial service will be held at Stone Funeral Home in Upland CA on June 1at 2:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held afterwards at the McKinnon residence. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a fundraiser for City of Hope where you can donate in Susan's name for the fight against Lymphoma. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 18, 2019

