Susan ("Susie") Diane Pucheu, 74, was born to Roberta and Maurice Schlatter in Los Angeles, on July 8, 1946. She grew up in Berkeley, California. A love of nature and animals drew her to Fresno State, where she majored in Spanish, played in the concert band, joined Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, and enjoyed a World Campus Afloat semester at sea. Upon graduation, she worked as a first grade teacher in Mendota and San Joaquin. Susie had a great love of children and a passion for lifelong learning. Susie fell in love with John Pucheu and settled in Tranquillity. Together they traveled around the world, especially enjoying Italy, the French Basque country, and annual events throughout the United States with friends in the Cotton Industry. When not traveling, they enjoyed gardening together, reading, skiing, and spending time at Huntington Lake. Susie found great joy in becoming a mother and grandmother. She devoted herself to her children and grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately "Sisi." Susie gave her whole heart to family and home through her intentional acts of selfless love such as celebrating birthdays or making homemade jams and pies. She loved to sing hymns and play her favorite pieces from West Side Story or Exodus on the piano. At Christmas, she loved to gather the family around the piano to sing Christmas carols, while she accompanied on the flute. Susie was dedicated to the Tranquillity Methodist Church where she led various children's ministries. She was active in the community, devoting countless hours to the annual Tranquillity Red Ribbon Week and the Llanada Guild's fundraising efforts for Valley Children's Hospital. Susie cherished her family and friends. She would go out of her way to brighten someone's day with a heartfelt note, thoughtful gift, or a genuine hug. She always enjoyed a good conversation over a cup of tea. Her profound faith and courageous strength inspired us all. She truly embodied the verse: "Today is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it." Susie is survived by John, her husband of 50 years, her children, Jeanette and Jason (and his wife Jakki), her grandchildren, Margaux, John, Marielle, and Joseph, her loving siblings Janice Snow and Ron Schlatter (and his wife Laura), her beloved nieces and nephews, her grandnieces and grandnephew, and many dear friends. Private services will be held at the family gravesite in Fresno Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be scheduled at an appropriate future date in light of the current health crisis. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Susie's name may be sent to the American Cancer Society
or Shriners Hospital for Children
--Northern California.