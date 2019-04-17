Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susie PoLo Lopez.

Susie was a beloved wife, mother, sister, Aunt and Great Aunt. She is survived by her husband Tom, her sons Tommy, Paul, Daniel & 2 sisters Erdie & Sara. Services to be held @ Chapel of the Light Thursday April 18. Viewing 10am-2pm, service at 2pm. Susie AKA Mama Lopez was a great spirit & strong personality. "Cause I said so" was often her answer to the question, "Why?". At family functions she was known as the "fun Tia". Famous for her Mexican food, most of her recipes will live on through her sons. Her favorite colors were light green & pink and she would always be seen wearing a butterfly brooch.