Suzanne Boroyan

September 18, 1929 - November 1, 2020

Fresno, California - Suzanne "Sue" Sylvette Boroyan passed away peacefully in Fresno, California on November 1, 2020, at the age of 91. Sue was born on September 18, 1929, in Marseille, France, to Kachadour and Anna Boroyan.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Marguerite Lewis and Regine Wilson, and her partner, Gene Martin. Sue is survived by her sisters Helia Lew and Gisele Woodman (Jim), her bonus sister Dorothy Kachadurian (Henry), cousins Arpie Dick, Virginia Garabedian and Josephine Midejean, numerous loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and her step-daughter Skippy Martin Postada and family.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the compassionate staff at Oakmont of Fresno for the loving care they provided over the last four months during Sue's illness.

Private services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The family hopes to hold a memorial service and luncheon for Sue in the future.





