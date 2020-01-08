Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Garcia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary "Suzanne" Garcia was born on August 10th 1940 in Campbell, Missouri to Rodney and Lucretia Brown. She moved to Fresno County in 1963 and would remain there until her death on December 30th, 2019. She is remembered throughout Clovis as the face of Peacock Market until 1999 when she retired. She would be approached and lovingly embraced during every outing right up to the month she passed.In 1982 she married Gene Garcia. They spent thirty-seven years together rarely seen apart. In 2009 Suzanne and Gene began attending Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Clovis. She loved to greet and welcome all new guests. She would treasure her time with The Ladies of Grace serving her church and community while growing her faith and love for our lord. Her greatest treasures on earth were her children and grandchildren. Every moment spent with them was etched in her memory. She leaves a great void in our family and extended family.She is survived by her children Gene Johnson wife Tracy of Madera, Danelle Crane husband Alan of Clovis, Richard Johnson of Clovis and Nicole Nathan of Oregon. She is also survived by her sisters who were her best friends Joan Wilkie of Upland, Carol Bledsoe and husband Lee of Bakersfield, Kathy Moore and husband Don of Taft. She is preceded in death by her brother in law Jim Wilkie. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.We will forever keep her memory alive. Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 8, 2020

