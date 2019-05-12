Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Swede Johnson. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Morning Star Lutheran Chapel 12900 Idlewild Road Mathews , NC View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 11:00 AM Morning Star Lutheran Chapel 12900 Idlewild Road Mathews , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Swede Johnson, 87, died peacefully on the hospice floor of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 8: 30 PM surrounded by family and friends. Richard Oscar " Swede" Johnson was born at the family home on P Street in Sanger, CA on March 30, 1932. The home was recognized for the beautiful flowers tended by his mother, Matilda. She was a nurse. His father, Ted, was a WPA bridge builder. They raised chickens in their backyard. At age four, he was joined by his sister Jeanette Marie Johnson, with whom he remained close throughout his life. Swede is a graduate of Sanger High School where he earned varsity letters in basketball and baseball. Beloved by his teammates, Swede recorded a timely " hit" in the bottom of the 9th inning which helped secure a victory for the Apaches in the 1950 Valley Championship game. In 2010, the 1950 Apaches were inducted into the Fresno County Hall of Fame. That team was also inducted into the Sanger High School Athletic Hall of Fame earlier this month. From 1951-1955 Swede served in Korea as a chaplain's assistant with the U.S. Air Force. In 1953, he earned a Good Conduct Medal for his service. During four years in the service, he corresponded with Marilyn Andersen from Parlier, CA. Swede and Marilyn were married upon his return from Korea in October of 1955. They were married for 59 years. In 1956, their only daughter Nancy Theressa was born. The family moved from Sanger to Fresno in 1960. With an infectious smile and kindness, Swede was a decorated salesman for Mother's Cookies Company based in Oakland, CA for 30 years. After his retirement, Swede worked for several years with the Fresno County Better Business Bureau and the Business Journal. During the 1990's Swede and Marilyn hosted many travel tours both in the US and abroad through Clovis Travel. Swede and Marilyn were long-time members of Hope Lutheran Church in Fresno, CA. In 2001, Swede and Marilyn moved to the Central Coast. Residing in Oceano, the couple enjoyed exploring local cultural activities. Together they volunteered for several years at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande. Swede loved working in his garden where he kept beautiful flowers and his volunteer work at Dignity Health - Arroyo Grande Community Hospital. Swede always kept his doors open as he entertained friends and family from the San Joaquin Valley who sought coastal refuge. In January 2018, Swede relocated to Charlotte, NC to be present for Sunday Dinner with family. He was a member of Morning Star Lutheran Church in Matthews, NC. Later in life, Swede developed a special appreciation for Southern cuisine - especially fried chicken, sweet tea, and biscuits. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, who passed away in 2014. Sister, Jeneatte Marie Peckfelder also passed away earlier this year. 