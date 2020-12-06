Sylvia GomesJuly 26, 1925 - November 27, 2020Fresno, California - Sylvia B. Gomes, 95, a lifelong resident of Madera passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 in the loving embrace of the Nazareth House of Fresno where she has been cared for the last 12 years.Sylvia was the youngest of 10 children in her family and at an early age was left without parents to care for her. Fortunately she was graciously taken in by the Avellar Family, a prominent family in the Madera Agricultural Community. Sylvia, was raised along with the Avellar children, Arthur and Aileen in their home on their large farm that at one time grew to 8,000 acres. The ranch property eventually was developed into Madera Acres and includes the site of the Madera Golf and Country Club. She attended the one room elementary school known as the Sharon School. Entering Madera Union High School, she moved into the City of Madera and lived in a boarding house on Yosemite Avenue operated by Mrs. Maude Slater. Several of the young ladies in residence were school teachers at the nearby Madera Union High School. As a teenager Sylvia supported herself by working as a switchboard operator for Pacific Telephone & Telegraph before the advent of dial telephones. That job eventually turned into a career that spanned more than 40 years with the Telephone Company before retiring.Following graduation in 1945 which also saw the end of World War II, she married Joseph Gomes who had returned from military service in the Pacific in 1946. His parents had emigrated in the late 1890's from the Azores and operated a dairy in Madera.Sylvia was a very engaged social person in the then small community of Madera from supporting her children's activities at St. Joachim's Church Parochial School, whether it be a Blue Bird's mother or a "CYO" Catholic Youth Organization chaperon. She and her husband co-chaired the Annual Parish Thanksgiving Dinner Dance one year and were consistent volunteers in the booths at the annual Harvest Festival of the Parish. She was a member of the Italian Catholic Federation, the Altar and Rosary Society of the Parish and The St. Vincent De Paul Society where she volunteered in the Thrift Store.She attended college courses at night, and enjoyed longtime friendships with her sorority sisters in Madera. She was a member of the Madera Community Hospital League of Volunteers, volunteered at the Hinds Hospice Thrift Shop, was a member of the Madera County Historical Society, the C.P.D.E.S. Hall in Easton as well as the Fresno County Cabrillo Civic Club # 10. She was a former member of the Minerva's Mothers Club of SAE Fraternity at Fresno State. In addition, she had been a member of the VFW Auxiliary since 1949. Her high school reunions were events not to be missed. Numerous cruises, trips both in the states and to Europe and of course her outings to the Indian Casino's with her dear friend Maggie MacGregor, as well as her bunco groups and Friday night domino games were very enjoyable for her.In addition to her husband of 49 years Joseph who passed away in 1994, Sylvia was the last of her 10 siblings to die, the last being her beloved sister Goldie Tashjian, and by her son-in-law Fred Iverson.Sylvia is survived by her dear friend Bud Elliot of Madera, her daughter Beverly Iverson and her children, Darrick Iverson and his wife Renette and their daughter Rhiannon, Phillip Iverson and his wife Julianna their son Timothy , Julie Flowers her husband Craig and their daughter Gracelynn, and by her son Wayne Gomes. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.A special expression of gratitude to the Sisters of Nazareth and the staff of The Nazareth House of Fresno, Fr. James Pappas and the Ladies of the Philoptochos Society of St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Fresno for all their many visits over the years, and finally to Steve Capps and Beverly Aragon for all the many kind things they did for Sylvia these past 12 years.Visitation will be on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 2 to 8 PM at Jay Chapel with restrictions.A service will be held in the Arbor at Calvary Cemetery in Madera on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2 PM. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Calvary Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions , masks are required and social distancing must be observed.Remembrances may be made to the Nazareth House 2121 North First Street, Fresno, CA 93703, The Madera County Historical Society, P.O. Box 150, Madera, CA 93639 or Madera Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 135, Madera, CA 93639.