Sylvia Eileen Lautsch, age 69 of Coarsegold, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Sylvia was born April 11th, 1950 to Mel and Charal Stephens in Fresno.

She attended Fresno state and then had a long and rewarding career with the Marin County Courts. Sylvia was an avid reader, loved gardening with her husband, and would always root for the Fresno State Bulldogs.

She loved to explore our beautiful country with her husband in their RV, and even ventured internationally on various cruises and excursions. Most of all she loved her family and was over the moon ecstatic about her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Ernie Lautsch, parents Mel and Charal Stephens, son Stephen (Torrey) Kelly, step-daughters Sandy (Nick) Tsamoudakis and Nancy (Ruben) Pacheco, brother Bob (Annie) Stephens, and sister Laurel (Mike) Balentine. She is also survived by four grandchildren Keaton Kelly, Theo and Deacon Tsamoudakis, and Ariana Pacheco.

We will celebrate her life at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3973 N. Cedar Avenue, Fresno, CA 93726, at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.