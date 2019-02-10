Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tad Kozuki. View Sign

Irene E. Kozuki was born on June 13, 1945 in Fowler, CA to Misao and Kazuo Hiyama. She was the third of four children. Irene was married to Tad Kozuki and had three children and three grandchildren. Irene passed away surrounded by her family after battling Lewy Body Dementia. Through her diagnosis and eventual decline in health, she was courageous and never complained. The family would like to thank all of Irene's doctors and the staff at Palm Village in Reedley for their excellent and compassionate care. A memorial gathering will be held at Wallin's Funeral Home in Parlier on Saturday, February 16th at 2pm.