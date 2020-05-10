Takao Roy Oto, age 81, of Fresno, CA, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born in Fresno on January 17, 1939, the second oldest of Haruye and Ryutaro Oto's three children. Roy grew up in Fresno, except for the war years when he was interned with his parents and brother in Jerome, Arkansas. He graduated from Fresno High School in 1957, received a bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts from Fresno State, and became a high school teacher in Alameda, but left that field to work in the heavy fabrication industry in Oakland. Roy returned to Fresno and for nearly fifty years owned Roto Manufacturing Company, producing components for use in welding and heavy industry and a line of specialty motorcycle parts. Roy loved cars and motorcycles, and had a rail dragster in the 1960's and rode motocross in the 1970's. He will be remembered for his creativity, innovation and work ethic. He had a gift for working with metal and anything technical, and his friends knew that he would always make time to help them with their projects. Roy is survived by his wife Fran Tanner, children Todd (Judy) and Terri, stepson Jason (Cass), grandchildren Ruby and Otto, and sister Setsuko. A memorial service will be held at a future date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Roy's favorite Parkinson's-related exercise program: Rock Steady Boxing Central California, 1827 Goshen Ave, Clovis, CA 93611

