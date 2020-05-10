Takao Roy Oto
1939 - 2020
Takao Roy Oto, age 81, of Fresno, CA, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born in Fresno on January 17, 1939, the second oldest of Haruye and Ryutaro Oto's three children. Roy grew up in Fresno, except for the war years when he was interned with his parents and brother in Jerome, Arkansas. He graduated from Fresno High School in 1957, received a bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts from Fresno State, and became a high school teacher in Alameda, but left that field to work in the heavy fabrication industry in Oakland. Roy returned to Fresno and for nearly fifty years owned Roto Manufacturing Company, producing components for use in welding and heavy industry and a line of specialty motorcycle parts. Roy loved cars and motorcycles, and had a rail dragster in the 1960's and rode motocross in the 1970's. He will be remembered for his creativity, innovation and work ethic. He had a gift for working with metal and anything technical, and his friends knew that he would always make time to help them with their projects. Roy is survived by his wife Fran Tanner, children Todd (Judy) and Terri, stepson Jason (Cass), grandchildren Ruby and Otto, and sister Setsuko. A memorial service will be held at a future date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Roy's favorite Parkinson's-related exercise program: Rock Steady Boxing Central California, 1827 Goshen Ave, Clovis, CA 93611

Published in Fresno Bee on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
May 10, 2020
Takao Oto Sportsmen Car Club Fresno
So sorry to hear of the passing of my long, long time friend Takao (Toki) Oto. What a great guy and inspiration! We attended school together, beginning in 3rd grade at Roeding Elementary, at Alexander Hamilton Jr. High, Fresno High, and Fresno State (College) University. We messed around with cars together, and helped form a car club, SPORTSMEN (Sierra Switchbackers) with a few other neighborhood guys, but Toki was by far the car building and knowledgeable genius. His 1955 Chevy, RickShaw, was the envy of us all. Toki, you will be so missed at FHS Class of 57 reunions, but we hope to continue seeing your loving wife, Fran, in attendance. Toki, always in our hearts and minds, good buddy!
Rod Conti
Friend
May 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Clio
Friend
May 8, 2020
Still in shock, Fran thank you for taking care of Roy, we knew this day would come, but not this soon.
Dave Kurata
Friend
