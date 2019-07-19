TAMI DE PROSPERO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TAMI DE PROSPERO.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Fresno, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tami T. De Prospero, passed away on June 26 2019, in the arms of her loving husband, David. She is survived her husband, daughter Chaddusty Daggett, son Seth Hammerly, brother Cleave Walker, and 3 grandchildren, Dustin Torres, Ethan and Dillon Hammerly.

Tami struggled with an illness for several years and continued to live her life to the fullest.

She loved the outdoors and looked forward to days of fishing, camping and hiking. She was an avid gardener and had a "green thumb".

Tami was generous and a kind nurturing soul. She lavished love on her family as well as her dearly loved cats and dogs. She was a sweet lady who saw only good in people. She touched many lives with grace & love.

Tami will be honored at a Celebration of Life on Sat., Aug. 3, 2019, @ 1:00pm in Fresno. For details call 559-276-3779.

Published in the Fresno Bee from July 19 to July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.