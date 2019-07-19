Tami struggled with an illness for several years and continued to live her life to the fullest.

She loved the outdoors and looked forward to days of fishing, camping and hiking. She was an avid gardener and had a "green thumb".

Tami was generous and a kind nurturing soul. She lavished love on her family as well as her dearly loved cats and dogs. She was a sweet lady who saw only good in people. She touched many lives with grace & love.

Tami will be honored at a Celebration of Life on Sat., Aug. 3, 2019, @ 1:00pm in Fresno. For details call 559-276-3779.