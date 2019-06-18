Teddy Lynn Leonetti was born February 1, 1933, in Kentucky and passed away peacefully June 15, 2019 in Fresno, CA. Teddy was preceded in death by her husband Joe Gene Leonetti, Parents Clay and Edna Harvey, Sister Betty Lou, and Son-In-Law, Mauro Teore. She is survived by daughters Jeanine Chiarito and Vicki Leonetti-Teore, Son-In-Law Mike Chiarito and Sister JoAnn. Funeral will be held to celebrate her life at ST. Alphonsus Church, 351 E. Kearney Blvd., Fresno, CA 93706, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00AM. Burial to follow at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Fresno Bee from June 18 to June 19, 2019