She was the strongest woman l have ever known. My Sister, Jeanine is an Angel. She was Moms perfect Guardian Angel. No judging, just kindness and all the attention she could shower on our Mom each and every day. Thank you Jeanine ♥♥
Vicki
Daughter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.