Teddy Leonetti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOM We love and miss you so much. Vicki, Jeanine & Son in Law Mike

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
She was the strongest woman l have ever known. My Sister, Jeanine is an Angel. She was Moms perfect Guardian Angel. No judging, just kindness and all the attention she could shower on our Mom each and every day. Thank you Jeanine ♥♥
Vicki
Daughter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved