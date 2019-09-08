Terry passed away on August 27, 2019, at home with his loving family. He was 62. Terry is survived by his life partner of 26 years, Sarah Waterman, son Kellen O'Rourke, sisters Jennifer O'Rourke and Margaret O'Rourke, brother Tim O'Rourke (Helen), nephews Rich Quintero (Jennifer) and Cody O'Rourke, niece Cristin Duke (Jason), as well as Sarah's siblings, their spouses, and 3 nieces. Terry attended Fresno City College, where he discovered his passion for photography. He was self-employed as an architectural, commercial & real estate photographer. Terry was both a wonderful man and a man full of wonder. He was a unique individual, an intelligent, self-educated, renaissance man, with a kind heart & gentle soul. He was a devoted spouse and loving father. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's honor to Hinds Hospice, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org), or Spectrum Art Gallery. A gathering to celebrate Terry's life will be held at the Piccadilly Hotel on W. Shaw Ave. on September 29 at 3:00 pm.