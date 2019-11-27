Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Garibay. View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 (559)-227-4048 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Victory Church Send Flowers Obituary

Teresa (Terry) Kathleen Garibay was born March, 7th 1935, to Enrique and Pascuala Velasquez in Fresno, Ca. She was the second eldest of six daughters--and with only one bathroom for them all, you can imagine what mornings were like. On the weekends, Terry and her sisters liked to go to the Rainbow Ballroom to dance and socialize. It was here she met Tom Garibay, her loving husband of 55 years, and permanently penciled him into her dance card. After marrying in 1964, they had a beautiful baby girl, Lori Edrington, while Tom was away attending OfficerCandidateSchool. Upon Tom's return from Vietnam, they moved to the San Diego area where they spent 26 years. Later, in 1996, Terry returned home to Fresno with Tom to help care for her mother and in-laws. Terry was truly a unique woman with various interests, an eclectic style, and sense of humor to match. She loved shopping, fashion, decorating her home, and appreciated all things of beauty--flowers, jewelry, and especially eye candy. Terry enjoyed playing Canasta with her friends and going to the casino to play Bingo, Poker, Craps, and Blackjack. Although Terry was not always the luckiest lady, no matter what, she always claimed she came out even--but that might have included Tom's winnings. Terry cherished her family, especially all her grandchildren, and did not need an excuse to host parties full of fun, food, and music so she could dance the night away. Terry also loved to go on trips and would visit her grandchildren anywhere and as often as possible and thus traveled to Clovis, New Mexico; Flagstaff, Arizona; Boise, Idaho; various places in Europe; and numerous islands in the Caribbean. When she wasn't doting on her grandchildren, Terry liked to stay busy and loved working at the family scrapbooking store. Her favorite part of the job was checking in shipments, talking to all the customers, and, of course, payday. Terry had a genuine and loving heart, and her family meant the world to her. Whether it is was having them stay for the summer in San Diego, taking them to the beach or Tijuana, or caring for them when sick, Terry always made time for the important people in her life. She loved to talk to her sisters often and filled a vital role in the family phone tree. She loved to dance with her Tommy, but insisted he retire the pet name of "Vieja" and ended up his "Hunny Bunny" instead. She loved her daughter and called her daily telling her "Wakey wakey!" She loved her son-in-law and always had a witty retort for him, especially when driving. She was present for the birth of all her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to brag about them to anyone who would listen. Terry loved her family and they all loved her just as much. On November 18th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, Terry decided to finally put up her dancing shoes and leave the dance floor. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Terry is preceded in death by her parents, Enrique and Pascuala Velasquez; and sisters, Connie Serbera and Polly Diaz. Terry is survived by her husband, Tom Garibay; daughter, Lori Edrington and her husband Don; grandchildren, Nikki Edrington, Heather Edrington, Josh Edrington; great-grandchildren, Dejah Edrington, Jesslyn Chavez, Mason Chavez; and sisters, Jennie Ceballos, Ruth Romero, and Trina Federico. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst Funeral Home on Monday, December 2nd, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Recitation of the Rosary to follow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. Published in the Fresno Bee from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019 