Teresa was born in McCloud, CA on February 3, 1925. She passed away at home in her favorite chair on March 8, 2019. Teresa was devoted to her family. Her grandsons and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her son, Domenic; and grandson Matthew. Teresa is survived by her son, Chuck and his wife Pam; grandson, Joseph and his wife Jill and their children, Jordan and Matthew; grandson Anthony and his wife, Katie and their children Dominic, Gianna and Lucas. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Camp Sunshine Dreams, P.O. Box 28232, Fresno, CA 93729 or Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw #101, Fresno, CA 93711 Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home, 1525 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, California (559)227-4048 Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 13, 2019

