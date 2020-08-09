1/1
Teresa Poore
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thank you Lord for sharing your daughter with all of us. You called Teresa home where her pain and suffering is over. Teresa Louise (Filgas) Poore joined her brother Kerry in heaven on July 31, 2020. She was the third of five children born to Albert and Pearl Filgas On January 26, 1952. She was so proud of her children, William, Jonathan, Robert, Nichole and her grandchildren, Liam, Elise, Hannah, Brooke, Tanner, Dylan, Ryan, Tyler, Ayden, Addison, Khalil, and Ayannah. She also leaves behind her siblings, Deneva, Kevin, Kim and lots of nieces, nephews, cousins and her Uncle Stanley. Teresa had the most beautiful aqua blue eyes that mesmerized all who knew her. She was simply a beautiful person in the most meaningful ways. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and Fresno State University. She was an avid Giants fan and dressed in their logo wear while she listened to each game. Teresa was wise, kind and forgiving. She had a playful spirit and so enjoyed being with all the kids especially on Halloween all costumed up herself with "bloody fingers" in hand. She was very creative, artistic and engaging. All of us were lucky to get pieces of her stained glass work. She was an artisan in the kitchen and her apple pies were the best ever. No celebration of life is planned at this time. There will be one sometime in the fall of this year. We love and miss sweet Teresa tremendously.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of Teresa’s passing. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
DeeDee Montevecchi
Dee Dee Montevecchi
Family
August 6, 2020
Cousin Teresa was a bright light! I always looked up to my beautiful cousin She will be missed Rest in peace.
Bonni Montevecchi
Family
August 6, 2020
Our sincere sympathy goes out to Aunt Pearl, Uncle Al and the entire family. Teresa was so special. Her sweet personality made everyone smile. Indeed, her striking blue eyes were mesmerizing. We shall always remember good times with cousin Teresa; family picnics, eating apple pie and hunting Easter eggs in the yard. May these happy memories give us comfort as we mourn the loss of our dear Teresa. May God bless her soul and grant her eternal peace.
With Sincere Sympathy,
David & Eileen Pistacchio
David & Eileen Pistacchio
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved