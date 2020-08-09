Thank you Lord for sharing your daughter with all of us. You called Teresa home where her pain and suffering is over. Teresa Louise (Filgas) Poore joined her brother Kerry in heaven on July 31, 2020. She was the third of five children born to Albert and Pearl Filgas On January 26, 1952. She was so proud of her children, William, Jonathan, Robert, Nichole and her grandchildren, Liam, Elise, Hannah, Brooke, Tanner, Dylan, Ryan, Tyler, Ayden, Addison, Khalil, and Ayannah. She also leaves behind her siblings, Deneva, Kevin, Kim and lots of nieces, nephews, cousins and her Uncle Stanley. Teresa had the most beautiful aqua blue eyes that mesmerized all who knew her. She was simply a beautiful person in the most meaningful ways. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and Fresno State University. She was an avid Giants fan and dressed in their logo wear while she listened to each game. Teresa was wise, kind and forgiving. She had a playful spirit and so enjoyed being with all the kids especially on Halloween all costumed up herself with "bloody fingers" in hand. She was very creative, artistic and engaging. All of us were lucky to get pieces of her stained glass work. She was an artisan in the kitchen and her apple pies were the best ever. No celebration of life is planned at this time. There will be one sometime in the fall of this year. We love and miss sweet Teresa tremendously.

