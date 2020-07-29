1/1
Teresa Rodriguez
Teresa Rodriguez of Fowler, CA passed away surrounded by her family at her home on July 17th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Francisco Rodriguez, and daughter Raquel Atkinson. She is survived by her ten children, and over sixty grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the current health protocols and with concern for the safety of friends and family, a private family service will be held. John 16:22 So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 28, 2020
love you Tia xoxo. God bless you an the family
Rosa
Family
July 28, 2020
You will be missed Tia I member u trying to teach me Spanish. an I wasn't that good u said lol I love you R.I.P
Rosa
Family
July 28, 2020
We Love You: CARMEN, NICK, AMPARO, JOE CLYDE, BERNADETTE OLIVA R.J.M. Your BROTHERS & SISTERS LOVE YOU!
Sr. Bernadette Oliva R. J. M.
Sister
July 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Minnie Stassek
Family
July 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Minnie Stassek
Family
July 28, 2020
You had a love for family. Fire in your belly. A sense of fashion and a sense of humor. I don't watch football but am now a cowboys fan tia! You shared your recipes with me and I will keep our families culture alive. You left us too soon but so happy you are with other loved ones. I love you tia. Thank you for the time you gave me. ❤
Victoria stankus
Family
July 28, 2020
Wish I could have had another summer with Mami, but then I would have want another one & another one! Miss you Mami!
Josie& john Tether
Daughter
July 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
