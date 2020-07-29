Teresa Rodriguez of Fowler, CA passed away surrounded by her family at her home on July 17th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Francisco Rodriguez, and daughter Raquel Atkinson. She is survived by her ten children, and over sixty grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the current health protocols and with concern for the safety of friends and family, a private family service will be held. John 16:22 So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.

