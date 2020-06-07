How does one describe the life of Terese Cenci McGee in print? The printed word, while so pivotal, so crucial to our everyday life, has no place in ballet. Ballet is grace, beauty, love, and sorrow set to music, absent any spoken or written word. A printed obituary is inadequately equipped to convey the life of an accomplished dancer and ballerina like Terese. Her life story should be set to Tchaikovsky, or any number of other famous composers. No this will not do at all, but the show must go on, and so we will try our best. Picture if you will, a dimming of the lights, a few light taps on the conductor's stand, and a brief moment of silence before the instruments burst forth in unison. In the first act, Terese Cenci McGee was born in Fresno, CA on February 22 nd, 1955 to Herman and Esther Cenci. The youngest of five children, she grew up in a typical post-war Italian-American home. Her father Herman was a successful pharmacist and entrepreneur, and her mother Esther was a homemaker. Terese was a gifted and immensely talented dancer, as well as an obvious charmer from the very beginning. An award presented to her from the Dance Theatre of Fresno stated, "In honor of the dancer who has thrilled more sixth grade boys in more elementary schools across the city than any other dancer." Terese graduated high school from Queen of the Valley Academy where, in addition to being an accomplished dancer, she was the senior class vice-president. She would go on to spend the next ten years performing with the Dance Theatre of Fresno and the Fresno Civic Ballet, often to critical acclaim among the local arts community. The Fresno Bee arts columnist, David Hale, frequently critiqued her performances with glowing reviews. She would grace the stage in the titular role of Cinderella, an admitted favorite, dance the role of Kitri in Don Quixote, and perform the lead in "The afternoon of a Faun" opposite Fred Bologna, her partner of long standing. Her performances as the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Snow Queen in 'The Nutcracker' were sights to behold each Christmas Season. In the second act, Terese married Steven McGee and soon became the mother of three boys. If anyone was a match for a house full of rambunctious boys, it was Terese. She could level you with a look if she wanted to, but mostly she was graceful, generous, and always, always stylish. It didn't matter if it was a holiday ball or a trip to the grocery store, Terese espoused glamour and class wherever she went. A neighbor once remarked that she would be "dressed to the nines to do her gardening." Terese and her husband divorced in 1998, but they reconciled later in life and became friends again before her passing. Although an accomplished ballerina, Terese was also very much the product of her generation. At her father's insistence, she did not initially attend college despite scholarship offers to various dance programs across the country. Never one to leave things unfinished, Terese went back to school later in life and graduated from Fresno State with a Bachelor's Degree in Art in 2005, where she consistently made the Dean's List. In the third act, Terese moved to Orinda, CA in 2011 where she worked in retail management. She took up golf and, as with most things she attempted, quickly became a skilled and determined player. She and her partner Kirk Wall could usually be found on the golf course at the Orinda Country Club, or in the club dining room entertaining friends. In her free time, she delighted in visiting with her now adult sons. In early April 2020, Terese was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of lung cancer. Ever the fighter, she made a decision to face the disease head-on despite the odds. Her father Herman would often exclaim to anyone who would listen, "Never give up!" and she took this advice to heart. Despite a fierce and courageous effort, in the early morning of May 26 th, 2020 Terese Cenci McGee lost her battle with cancer. She was surrounded lovingly by her partner Kirk, her three sons and their significant others, and her close friends Karna and Harlan Rincon. She was 65. Although the music has stopped, she will be remembered for her grace, her strength, and her courage, not just in the face of cancer, but throughout her life. She will also be remembered as the best gift-giver anyone has ever met. Terese is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Esther Cenci, and her brother Robert Cenci. She is survived by her partner of more than 10 years, Kirk Wall, her son Michael McGee and his wife Lindsay, her son Daniel McGee and his wife Sarah, her son Joseph McGee and his partner Brittney, her sister Jonalyn Cenci, and her brothers Herman Cenci and Richard Cenci. A private service will be held at The Shrine of Saint Therese in Fresno, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to either the Hospice of the East Bay or the cancer research foundation of the reader's choosing.

