Teri Lynn Deutsch, age 64, of Fresno, California entered into rest on Sunday November 10, 2019. Teri was born December 2, 1954 in Madera, California to Mary Malesani and Donald Young. Teri is survived by her husband, Paul Deutsch; son Heath Deutsch (Kelly); and son Brent Deutsch (Dani); father Donald Young; brother Patrick Young and sister Jacqueline Young; grandson Preston Deutsch and granddaughter Payten Deutsch. Teri was preceded in death by her mother Mary Malesani and brother Scott Young. A celebration of Teri's life will be held at Rick Kelley Performance Horses event facility on December 2, 2019 at High Noon. We invite you to share your favorite memories and stories; to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful woman who will be greatly missed. May she live forever in our hearts. Rick Kelley's address is 9050 E Browning Ave Clovis CA 93619.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 24, 2019