Terry Ann Aguilar, 68, passed peacefully on Saturday, August 9, 2020 in Fresno, CA. She is survived by her true love of 50 years, Mike Aguilar; her beloved son and his wife Daniel and Rene Aguilar and their son, Terry's cherished grandson, Logan Michael Aguilar; her mother, Frances Martinez (wife of the late C.B. Martinez), her sister, Helen Cabrera (wife of Juan Cabrera) her sister, Frances Mata (wife of the late Joe Mata); her brothers, Thomas and James Martinez, and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Terry was born to C.B. and Frances Martinez on May 16, 1951 in Fresno, CA. She graduated from Washington Union High School in 1969. Terry then married her high school sweetheart Mike Aguilar on May 2, 1970. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Terry was the administrative secretary at West Park Elementary School and retired after 30 years. She loved children and incorporated this love into everything that she did. Terry's giving nature and generous spirit will be remembered by many generations. Terry loved to travel, but she also loved to volunteer. She had great hospitality and organizational skills, but she didn't always work alone. Terry and Mike made a great team and together they volunteered countless hours. They catered delicious meals to tens of thousands of people, they played Mr. and Mrs. Claus for the children at West Park Elementary for many years, but closest to their hearts was the Fresno County Toys for Tots Drive. Even during her illiness, Terry made it a point to be there, not out of obligation but because of the generosity of her spirit. She was a woman of great love and faith and we all are better for having her in our lives. She will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 3:00- 5:00 p.m., followed by a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 5:00p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment at Washington Colony Cemetery.

