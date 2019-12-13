Terry Lee Lishman Terry was born May, 27, 1945 in Long Beach, California to Charles and Dorothy Lishman. He died in a tragic auto accident, December 8, 2019. Terry was a retired CDF firefighter. Terry is survived by his mother, Dorothy Lishman, wife Karen Lishman, children and their spouses; Mark & Kimie Lishman, Kelly & Christopher Conner, Riann & Bryan Leisle, Christine & Richard Mettler. He is also survived by his 12 precious grandchildren, his siblings and their families - Gerald & Judi Lishman, Janet Wammack, and Patricia Danforth. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lishman. A celebration of life well lived will be held in Coarsegold at the Yosemite Lakes Park Community Church on Saturday, December 14th at 11 AM. Lunch and fellowship will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Raymond Community Church Children's Fund would be appreciated. 32505 Rd 600, Raymond, CA 93653
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 13, 2019