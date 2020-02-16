Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry O. Sadler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Terry O. Sadler peacefully passed away Saturday February 1, 2020. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, Terry is survived and will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 51 years Ann Hollins Sadler, his four children, Susan Sadler Walker, Marcie Sadler Lowe, Stephen Sadler and Laurie Sadler, and his stepdaughter Holly Zamzow, and three grandchildren, Hailey Sadler, Ali Bowling and David Artzerounian Jr. Terry graduated from Fresno State College in 1955 with a degree in Biology, and was a member of the Fresno State Basketball team and Kappa Sigma fraternity. After college, Terry served in the Terry O. Sadler peacefully passed away Saturday February 1, 2020. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, Terry is survived and will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 51 years Ann Hollins Sadler, his four children, Susan Sadler Walker, Marcie Sadler Lowe, Stephen Sadler and Laurie Sadler, and his stepdaughter Holly Zamzow, and three grandchildren, Hailey Sadler, Ali Bowling and David Artzerounian Jr. Terry graduated from Fresno State College in 1955 with a degree in Biology, and was a member of the Fresno State Basketball team and Kappa Sigma fraternity. After college, Terry served in the U.S. Navy Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1962. He was a private pilot from the age of 16, and enjoyed flying his family and friends to different destinations. Terry began his career at Shelburne's Stationary, and later, he and Ann established and ran Sadler Office Supply, until its closing in 2003. Terry was a proud supporter of Fresno State's Football and Basketball teams, and would never miss a game if he could help it. He is a past President of The Bulldog Foundation and served as a member on the Fresno County Grand Jury. He and Ann were longtime members at Fig Garden Swim & Racquet Club where he enjoyed playing tennis, especially his Monday night men's league. Additionally, he was President of the Huntington Lake Association, and a longtime member of the Downtown Fresno Kiwanis club. A true sportsman, Terry coached many young boys, including his own son, Steve, in the Fig Garden Little League. He will always be remembered as "Coach." When Terry wanted to get away, you could always find him at Huntington Lake enjoying the surrounding beauty and scent of the pines from "Club 14's" deck. The family extends an invitation to join them and celebrate Terry's life to be held at Pardini's, 2257 W. Shaw, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 4:00pm. Remembrances in Terry's name can be made to the donor's favorite charity. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

