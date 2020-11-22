1/
Terry Timm
1929 - 2020
Terry Timm
March 30, 1929 - October 18, 2020
San Diego, California - Teresita Bru Cisneros Timm was born to Captain Rafael Cisneros and Remedios Bru Cisneros in the Philippines. She immigrated to the United States in 1950, settling in San Francisco and later to Fresno in 1959. She lived in Fresno until 2016, moving to San Diego to live with her family until her passing last month.
She worked as a Typist for The Hartford Insurance Company for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 6 of her 13 siblings, and by her much loved and only son, Mark "Tony" Timm.
Terry is survived by her daughter Tami and son-in-law Scott Workman, grandchildren Stephani Gambrell, Lindsay dos Santos, Jameson Workman and their spouses. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Jadon and Selah Gambrell, Ryah, Stone and Harlow Brownell, Luca and Fiona dos Santos, daughter-in-law Carrie Timm, as well as 4 sisters and 3 brothers.
Burial will be held at the Clovis Cemetery, 305 N. Villa, on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Burial
10:00 AM
Clovis Cemetery
