Terryann Galvan
1960 - 2020
Terryann Galvan passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Sanger, California on January 27, 1960 to John Manuel Pinedo, II and Rachel Caldera. Terryann began her career with the City of Sanger in 1978, working for various departments. She left the City of Sanger in 1999 as the Executive Assistant to the Sanger Chief of Police when she moved to Mountain View to work for the City of Los Altos in the Planning Department until she retired in December 2016. During her working career Terryann always had multiple jobs. She loved working in customer service and meeting new people. She was the friendliest and most caring and loving person with a beautiful smile. Terryann was so generous with her time and gift giving. She loved giving gifts to her family and friends on every occasion especially children just to see their faces light up with excitement. Terryann was always ready to help and give whenever she could. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Heritage Crossing in Fresno, and particularly Nurse Dina, for their compassion and support during her final days. Terry was preceded in death by her father, John Manuel Pinedo, II. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Galvan and her husband, Christopher Avalos; and her grandchildren, Josiah Gonzalez, Mariah Galvan, Jeramiah De La Garza, and Chole Avalos. She also leaves behind her mother, Rachel Caldera; siblings, John Manuel Pinedo, III and his wife, Norma, James Pinedo and his wife, Simona, Luanne Pinedo Madden and her husband, Dave, Shelleyann Romero and her husband, Larry, and Ruthann Pinedo; and many loved nephews, nieces, and cousins. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555

Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALLIN FUNERAL HOMES
1524 9TH ST
Sanger, CA 93657-3125
(559) 875-6555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
TerryAnn always had smiles for people and especially for children and babies. Her smile could be infectious and you could not help but smile back! She was a giver and loved people. Always had little treats ready for anyone and loved getting everyone at work together for lunches! Her big and loving heart will not be forgotten
Falene & Ralph Moya
Friend
June 26, 2020
My prayers for comfort to Terrys family. I worked closely with Terry at the city. She quickly became a good friend, not just a coworker. She will be greatly missed. Rest in peace Terry.
Linda Little
Friend
June 26, 2020
I went to school with her. She smiled at everyone and was always nice and showed kindness. I'm sure she will be missed.
Rest in peace and in the arms of our Lord.
Valerie Jimenez
Classmate
June 26, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss May the God of Comfort comfort you and your family!
Karen Rolling
Friend
June 26, 2020
Alot of good memories with Terry( aka Ms Sanger)and the Pinedo family. She definitely will be missed with that big beautiful smile. My condolences to Cindy and all the family my thoughts and prayers are with you. RIP Terry
Jeanette Molina
Friend
June 25, 2020
Knowing Terryann since 2001 when I came to work in Los Altos she always showed compassion and love to me and my family. A very good person and friend. I enjoyed our lunches that we had in retirement. I know she will be missed. Prayers go out to Cindy, grandchildren and to the family.
Lexie Caracter
Friend
June 25, 2020
May she rest in peace. My condolences to the family.
Esther Garza
Friend
June 25, 2020
My heart is broken , such a great family friend , will never forget her contagious laughter and well kept secrets!she loved friends like family, she will be missed love you all
Neida Olivo
Friend
June 25, 2020
Rest In Peace beautiful Terry, Prayers and Love to the Pineda family and my heart goes out to Rachel.
Aurora Casillas
Friend
June 25, 2020
My deepest and sincerest sympathy to the family.. RIP my friend Terry.. Forever in our hearts
Sylvia Leon
Friend
June 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rest in peace Terry. Prayers for the family.
Melanie Gomez
Friend
June 25, 2020
May Terry rest in Peace
God Bless So sorry to hear of her passing
My Prayers and Thoughts for the Family
Left behind .
Sanjuana Morris
Friend
June 25, 2020
I will miss you my beautiful friend. It was a blessing that I got to be your friend for the last 55 years. I will truly miss you. Love you always.❤❤
Mary Alice Rodriguez
Friend
June 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of Terry's death. Our prayers are with the family.
May she rest in peace.
Darlene Wise (former coworker of Terry)
Jeff Wise (former owner of Warranty Electronics in Sanger)
(We currently live in Sheridan, Arkansas)
Darlene Jeff Wise
Friend
June 24, 2020
Armida Lascano
Friend
June 24, 2020
My most sincere condolences to the family of
Terry. To my dear friend Rachel please be assured that she is no longer suffering from pain. May she Rest In Peace with our Lord.
With lots of love
Armida
.
Armida Lascano
Friend
