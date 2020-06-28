Terryann Galvan passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Sanger, California on January 27, 1960 to John Manuel Pinedo, II and Rachel Caldera. Terryann began her career with the City of Sanger in 1978, working for various departments. She left the City of Sanger in 1999 as the Executive Assistant to the Sanger Chief of Police when she moved to Mountain View to work for the City of Los Altos in the Planning Department until she retired in December 2016. During her working career Terryann always had multiple jobs. She loved working in customer service and meeting new people. She was the friendliest and most caring and loving person with a beautiful smile. Terryann was so generous with her time and gift giving. She loved giving gifts to her family and friends on every occasion especially children just to see their faces light up with excitement. Terryann was always ready to help and give whenever she could. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Heritage Crossing in Fresno, and particularly Nurse Dina, for their compassion and support during her final days. Terry was preceded in death by her father, John Manuel Pinedo, II. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Galvan and her husband, Christopher Avalos; and her grandchildren, Josiah Gonzalez, Mariah Galvan, Jeramiah De La Garza, and Chole Avalos. She also leaves behind her mother, Rachel Caldera; siblings, John Manuel Pinedo, III and his wife, Norma, James Pinedo and his wife, Simona, Luanne Pinedo Madden and her husband, Dave, Shelleyann Romero and her husband, Larry, and Ruthann Pinedo; and many loved nephews, nieces, and cousins. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555

