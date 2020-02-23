Theodore (Ted) “Pops” Gene Gennuso, of Fresno, CA, died peacefully at home at the age of 84. preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Gennuso and grandson, Chad Dugger. He is survived by his two sons Marty (Holly) Gennuso and Darren (Serena) Gennuso, and three stepchildren: Glenda McCutchan, Sandi (Sean) Gannon, and Dan (Michelle) Jenkins. Ted had ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was the classic sibling Italian brother of Marilyn George, and the most loving provider to his dog, Ashley. Visitation will be held at Boice Funeral Home, 308 Pollasky, Clovis, CA on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at the Clovis Cemetery on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:00 AM.