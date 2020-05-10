Theodore Littlefield
Theodore Littlefield, 87 years old, formerly of Caruthers, CA, went to sleep with Our Lord at the Vitas Center at Baylor Medical Center in Carrollton, Texas on April 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Atherlyn Littlefield, his children David Littlefield, Frederick Littlefield, Steven Littlefield and Linda Littlefield, brother John Littlefield, and sister Dorothy Hunter, grandchildren Danielle Cuzze, Frederick Littlefield, Thomas Littlefield and Rebekah Littelfield, as well as many others who loved him. He was born on August 4, 1932 in New London, CT to parents Frederick Bracy Littlefield and Elizabeth Sallie (Huff) Littlefield. He attended Atlantic Union College for his undergraduate degree and graduated from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in 1956. He dedicated his life to healing others in a long career practicing medicine. A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Published in Fresno Bee on May 10, 2020.
