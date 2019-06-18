Theola passed away peacefully with her loving husband at her side on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Heriot Bay, BC. Theola is survived by her loving husband Thomas after 67 years of marriage, her two daughters Tanya Andrew of Salt Lake City, Utah, Tamara Holton of Sanger, California, two grandsons Benjamin and Michael Holton and three great granddaughters. Theola graduated in 1952 from Paradise Valley Hospital and Sanctorum and went on to be a registered nurse until 1985. Private cremation services entrusted to Island Funeral Services, Campbell River, BC. 250-287-3366
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 18, 2019