Decorated Vietnam Veteran Thomas E. Barnes born in Marion ID on April 30,1944, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 2, surrounded by loved ones at home in Clovis CA. at the age of 74. Tom served his country proudly with 2 Vietnam tours. He has received many medals for heroics including 17 Air Medals. Tom was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Helene, brother Steven Barnes and sister Jean Thomason. He is survived by his loving wife Susan Barnes, Daughters Jennifer Yager, Amanda Carman, Paula Jean (PJ) Evans, Son Stephen Barnes, Sister Judy Carpenter, Sister-in-law Lennie Barnes, Son-in-laws Harold Perry and Matt Evans, along with 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Jackie Flemming for being the Angel that you are and her staff at Healthy Living at Home of Fresno and Sojourn Hospice for their kind care. Funeral Services will be held at Boice Funeral Home in Clovis on April 11, at 1pm followed by a graveside service at Clovis Cemetery.

Boice Funeral Home

